Practicalities of paying our firefighter volunteers explored

IT'S going to be a "messy" job for governments to come up with a fair way to support Rural Firefighting volunteers like Anthony Sylvester through compensation or leave arrangements.

As part of The Morning Bulletin's 'Fair go for our firey's campaign, we spoke to Mr Sylvester who is the First officer and Fire Warden for the Bungundarra Rural Fire Brigade.

COMMAND POST: First Officer for the Bungundarra Rural Fire Brigade, barely stopped working during the Cobraball Bushfire, desperately trying co-ordinate the saving of people and property. Photo: ABC Capricornia

Mr Sylvester also divides his time between his Dynamic Eggs chicken farm at Lake Mary and his Yeppoon business CQ Timber and Steel Yeppoon.

In the recent Cobraball bushfire, while he directed the firefighting response from the Command Post, his chicken farm was devastated by the fire front.

It sustained $20,000 worth of damage including $4,500 worth of fences, 400 chickens worth $7000, and a chook shed worth $7,500 plus the physical time to repair the damage.

TERRIBLE LOSSES: Rural Firefighter Anthony Sylvester suffered terrible losses of chickens and farming infrastructure when the Cobraball Bushfire swept through his Lake Mary farm.

He'll continue to lose on average of $400-800 per week until he has recovered.

"The straight out of pocket expense for volunteering my time to go on that fire line, that's the loss I had," Mr Sylvester said.

"At the end of the day, (the firefighters) did the best they could. I quite easily could have cut 'n' run and save myself 20 grand but I feel what I did was the better thing to do.

"Because I had the knowledge and knew what needed to be done and stood there and supported, got equipment and assets where they needed to be to make this fire controllable at some point."

As a business owner, like many in his brigade, it's not a straight forward process towards compensating them for the hours they put in.

"Something needs to be done but as far as how to go about it, I believe there are avenues to have a discussion and the discussion needs to be had with the Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland, or local brigade members and sit down and work out the proper strategy to support the brigades,'

"It's a real grey area. It's fine for a multinational company just to pay their employees while they are at a fire, but the likes of myself where I own my own business, and run my own operation, how's that going to work?

"I couldn't support paying other employees to be at a fire - I can't make that sort of money to cover that."

To be deployed away to a fireground, not only would he need to pay someone to do the work he's missing out on, but also the costs to travel and pay for anything that wasn't accommodation or meals.

While something needed to be done, he believed that it needed time come up with an accurate plan with attention to detail otherwise it had "the potential to become very messy, very easily".

"I think if they started looking at paying the Rural volunteers, they'd be quite shocked at some of the hours that we put in," he said.

"If a monetary payment is going to be made to brigade members, then it needs to thought out so that it is not judgmental in any way, shape or form.

"Funding is tough enough to get aircraft in the air to bomb a fire let alone people are screaming out to get funding to pay volunteers.

Where's the money going to come from? Are we going to start losing assets in the air or on the ground? It's a real fine line."

He was concerned about how different kinds of work on the fireground would be valued and the potential for a system to be rorted by people who signed in and didn't stick around.

COBRABALL FIRE: QFES said it's hard to say what the appropriate words are to describe the aftermath of a bushfire but we think this picture speaks volumes.

While he was supportive of a system where employers were compensated for their Army Reservists, he believed there was a fairer strategy.

"If they wanted simple easy fix on it, they should be offering a cut in taxes," he said.

"For every fire that a brigade member turns out to, a 0.1 of a per cent comes off their tax every year.

"That in itself is not a real incentive but the people that are doing this job right now would appreciate every bit of that. Because if they go to 10 fires, they a get 1 per cent off their tax. If someone has the back in them to go to 120 fires, they deserve that 12 per cent off their tax."

At the end of the day, I believe that's probably the simplest and unbiased way to fund volunteers, with a tax break like that.

"Because at the end of the day, it's money back in their pocket and if someone has a high paying job, when that tax benefit will benefit them and if they have a low paying job, it will be equally as beneficial to them as well," he said.

"I've got guys that are semi-retired in my brigade and I've got guys that work out at the mines. Some guys are making $1,500 per week and others are making $500 per week. The guy who makes $1,500 a week, do you think he'll be happen making $100 to go out to a fire? I don't think so.

"It's a real messy situation and someone need to put the right amount of thought into it so that it is unbiased and everyone gets a benefit.

"Personally, the tax thing works for me because it's on their bottom line, it's on total income, and that's what gets affected and it is a benefit to them."

While 0.1 per cent doesn't sound like much, Mr Sylvester believed some members in his brigade, they might get four or five per cent off their tax.

"That could mean a lot to some people. It is the sort of thing that people aren't going to be breaking their neck to sign up to a brigade to go and do," he said.

"They'll go to a couple of fires and realise it's not much gain for this but it still keeps the core group that is there doing this fires without tainting the way they want to do something.

At a government level, the State and Federal Government are currently claiming that the other side has the ability to make the adjustments to legislation to ensure firefighting volunteers are compensated.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford believed the necessary changes could be made at the Federal Level to the Fair Work Act.

Minister for Emergency Services David Littleproud was looking into the situation.

A Federal Government spokesman responded to other points raised by Mr Crawford, including that the Prime Minister cancelled a COAG meeting to discuss the issue.

"There was no COAG meeting scheduled for December," the spokesman said.

"The Prime Minister is in very regular contact with his state and territory counterparts about the current bushfires and Emergency Services Ministers met in November.

"As we have said consistently, the state governments get everything they request from the Commonwealth to tackle the bushfire threat."