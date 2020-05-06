Postcode classification fight

Residents on the southern sector of postcode 4306 say they've been paying the price for a postcode classification they believe is unjust.

Postcode 4306 is classified as a regional area by Australia Post and covers 39 suburbs, some of which border metropolitan areas.

A State Parliament petition has been lodged by resident Simone Karandrews for the postcode to be re-evaluated, namely the areas within the southern sectors to be recognised as metropolitan area.

Since the petition launched on April 29 more than 400 people have signed the petition.

"The areas currently covered by 4306 need review in line with increasing population growth and priority development areas and be covered by postcodes that are reflective of the geographical areas that they cover," Ms Karandrews said.

Ms Karandrews said she was told last year by Australia Post that the southern sector of postcode 4306 would be reviewed once the new processing facility opened up at Redbank.

"It is past time to have resolution for the communities impacted," she said.

Ms Karandrews said that the fight to change the classification was prompted by high costs of delivering parcels to the postcode, delayed deliveries as well as major financial burden to residents.

"We have increased costs, very much so than our neighbouring metropolitan areas," she said.

"People might think its just four numbers - what trouble could it cause, it actually has a very big impact," she said.

"I was actually purchasing the property in Deebing Heights in a Stockland Estate, in a new area 30 minutes away from Brisbane City, and the major banks told me they were refusing my lending because I lived in a regional area."

Ms Karandrews said she and many others wanted a change in classification for the areas of the postcode that were truly metropolitan.

"We're not asking for anything unjust, we're seeking to be recognised as what we truly are," she said.

Australia Post were contacted for commented and a representative said, "We don't provide running commentary on requests that are active or in progress."

The petition to change the classification of postcode 4306 closes May 20.

To sign the petition head to www.qld.gov.au.

Read more stories by Samtui Selave.