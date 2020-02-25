Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A bulk carrier enters the port of Bundaberg.
A bulk carrier enters the port of Bundaberg.
News

Vessel weighing 39,000 tonnes berths at Port of Bundaberg

Rhylea Millar
25th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the largest vessels to visit the region, berthed at the Port of Bundaberg last week.

Weighing in at more than 39,000 tonnes, the Brighten Trader recently berthed at the Bundaberg port, indicating a positive outlook for the region.

A spokeswoman from the Gladstone Port Corporation (GPC), said it is one of the largest vessels to visit the Bundaberg port.

"GPC and Port of Bundaberg commenced wood pellet exports in 2014, with these exports set to double this year," the spokeswoman said.

"At 39,310 tonnes (DWT), the vessel is one of the larger wood pellet vessels to visit the port."

More than 27,000 tonnes of wood pellets was loaded onto the Brighten Trader.

The cargo is scheduled to deliver the shipment to Great Britain, for Altus Renewables Limited.

A GPC spokeswoman said the outlook for the export trade at the Port of Bundaberg was positive.

"This is good news for Queenslanders in terms of jobs, economic growth and international trade," the spokeswoman said.

"The outlook for export trade at the Port of Bundaberg is outstanding.

"GPC remains confident the Port of Bundaberg will continue to go from strength to strength and is committed to exploring new opportunities for the port moving forward."

Due to weather conditions, loading procedures for the vessel has currently paused and will resume once rain ceases.

Last October, GPC released a document outlining their 50-year vision to develop the Port of Bundaberg as a key agricultural trade connection to growing economies.

"Fast-growing economies like Indonesia, India and, most significantly, China, are expected to compete aggressively for Australian products in the coming decades," Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey previously told the NewsMail.

"There is also plenty of opportunity to develop tourism through the Port of Bundaberg too, so we need a vision that sets out priorities for how we develop the land and attract business and investment to make the most of that opportunity."

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls for crackdown on 'disgusting' potentially deadly high

        premium_icon Calls for crackdown on 'disgusting' potentially deadly high

        Health Health professionals are calling for an immediate crackdown on the sale of "nangs", which young people are using for a "cheap" and potentially fatal high.

        Gatton asylum seekers’ visa rejected, fear Iran death penalty

        premium_icon Gatton asylum seekers’ visa rejected, fear Iran death...

        News A KURDISH family who made Gatton their home are making a last-ditch effort to avoid...

        REVEALED: The top complaints to Ipswich City Council

        premium_icon REVEALED: The top complaints to Ipswich City Council

        Council News Do you have a bone to pick with the council?

        ‘We should be fining people who misuse their recycling bins’

        premium_icon ‘We should be fining people who misuse their recycling bins’

        Council News Andy Brodersen spends his mornings cleaning up Ipswich's streets.