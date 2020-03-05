Porsche’s fastest new car revealed

Some supercars only shine on circuits, some are at their best parked on a street packed with onlookers, and some work best as a bedroom poster or desktop wallpaper.

But Porsche's 911 Turbo S is a supercar designed to be driven every day.

It's the flagship model of Porsche's halo 911 line-up - particularly if you don't include limited models with carbon fibre seats, fire extinguishers and racing harnesses normally found on racetracks.

And it's faster than ever.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is one of the fastest cars on the road.

The new 911 Turbo S makes 478kW of power and 800Nm of torque. That's 650 old-fashioned horsepower, enough to shave 0.2 seconds from a 0-100km/h dash that drops to 2.7 seconds.

Unlike some rivals, Porsche rarely overstates the capabilities of its cars. So you might go even faster than that.

While the regular 911 Carrera offers more than enough performance for most drivers, the Turbo S represents high-speed excess with an extra 195kW for almost double the price of a standard 911.

The Turbo S is available in coupe and convertible form.

We haven't had a chance to test the new Turbo, but experience with previous versions underscores the difference between a top-end 911 and exotica such as the Ferrari F8 Tributo, Lamborghini Huracan or McLaren 720S: The Turbo usually offers better vision, usable ground clearance, plenty of storage, the sort of fuss-free infotainment found in a modern Audi, and wet-weather versatility thanks to all-wheel-drive traction and sensible tyres.

Imagine the thrill of 330km/h wind in your hair.

The previous-generation car was also devastatingly quick in a straight line, predictable in the bends, and crucially (at least compared to a fluoro-coloured Lamborghini) almost anonymous in big-city traffic.

Larger turbochargers on a new 3.8-litres six-cylinder engine based on the 3.0-litre unit in the Carrera S deliver 51kW more than its predecessor, and there are extra cogs in its eight-speed "PDK" dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Round headlamps. Wide hips. Big spoiler. Yep, this is a 911 Turbo.

A beefed-up all-wheel-drive system can send more torque to the front wheels than before, helping the Turbo slingshot its way to 200km/h in 8.9 seconds.

Wider than before, the Turbo benefits from lower and smarter suspension thanks to active anti-roll bars, reworked adaptive dampers and finessed four-wheel-steering.

Active front and rear spoilers lend serious presence to the Turbo's pumped-up looks and keep the car planted when approaching its 330km/h top speed.

Customers can spend megadollars customising cars through Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur department.

On the inside, it benefits from the same changes as other 992-generation models, including a 10.9-inch infotainment screen, clever data-logging track apps and a fresh Bose stereo.

Arriving locally in the second half of 2020, the 911 Turbo S is available in coupe form for $473,900 plus on-road costs, or as a convertible for $494,900. That represents an increase of about $30,000 compared to the old 991-generation car, something Porsche accounts for with improved performance and more standard kit.

Ceramic brakes and centre-lock wheels feature on the new Turbo S.

A cheaper 911 Turbo (non S) will arrive in coming months, as will a track-ready 911 GT3 and other variants designed to freshen up the timeless coupe as the 992-generation model becomes a familiar sight in wealthy suburbs.