Popular venue gets behind national fire cause

BALLISTIC Brewery, Bar & Kitchen in Springfield Central will take part in a national fundraising effort in a bid to support firefighters and communities across Australia currently being affected by the fires.

The national event known as ‘Beer For Bushfire Relief,’ will be held on Saturday 18 January and has been organised by beer news site The Crafty Pint.

Many pubs around the country will each be raising funds in different ways with some donating a percentage of their daily sales.

Ballistic Brewery will be contributing to the national event by donating 100% of all proceeds made at their Karma Keg to fire relief organisations around the country.

The idea of a Karma Keg is relatively new, where customers pay what they want and pick their price for a beer until the keg runs dry.

Ballastic Brewery, Bar & Kitchen General Manager Wade Curtis said they would be doing all sorts of things for ‘Beer For Bushfire Relief.’

“We’ll be doing a Karma Keg as well as some raffles and meat trays on the day, all kinds of things, just anything to help out,” Mr Curtis said.

The national fundraising effort has come off the heels of many businesses across Ipswich coming together to support those affected by the recent fires.

For more information on the event and how you can get involved visit www.craftypint.com/beer-for-bushfire-relief.