Popular Ipswich cafe to fire up coffee machine once again

Ashleigh Ford and Katherine Guillow at the Queens Park Café in Ipswich. Ms Ford says she is excited to reopen the business following the COVID-19 era, where she was forced to close the doors to the popular café.

A POPULAR Ipswich cafe is set to reopen their doors this weekend, just in time for what is traditionally its busiest day of the year.

The Queens Park Cafe will once again be firing up the coffee machine and serving up an array of breakfast and lunch options for patrons to takeaway on Saturday, May 9.

Queens Park Cafe operations manager Ashleigh Ford said she was excited for the business to move on from the COVID-19 era, which meant she had no other option but to temporarily close as the virus spread across the country.

"It's been about five weeks since we closed. We tried to roll with the new regulations that came into force but they ended up affecting our business too much," she said.

"We went from having 200 people come in down to 100 people, and that number kept going down.

Eggs benedict is one of the menu items that will be for takeaway when the Queens Park Café in Ipswich reopens on May 9.



"But we are really excited to reopen our doors this weekend, just in time for Mother's Day, which is traditionally our busiest day of the year."

Ms Ford said the cafe had designed a new menu with more takeaway options.

"We will have a new menu with lots of fresh new ideas and meals for people to enjoy," she said.

"We will have new things in our display cabinets that are quick and easy for people to grab, like salads, sandwiches and focaccias.

"Takeaway restrictions will still be in place and we hope that can be lifted really soon."

A number of sandwiches and burgers will be available for customers to order as takeaway when the Queens Park Café in Ipswich reopens on May 9.



Ms Ford is hoping the Ipswich community will once again come and support the local business and enjoy the beautiful parklands.

"We would love to see our regular customers come back in and support us, because we really have missed them a lot," she said.

"We are also hoping to see lots of new faces.

"We hope we can provide lots of positivity here in the community. We have got great food and coffee, and we are situated in a really beautiful part of town.

"Come down and enjoy a picnic because the weather is great."