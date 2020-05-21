Menu
Scenic Rim farmers/producers are delivering their goods in a Farm Box after Eat Local Week was cancelled. From left, Richard Gorman, Dallas Davidson and Frankie the sheep, Kate Raymont, Kane Lutter, Greg Christensen and Kay Tommerup. Picture by Luke Marsden.
News

Popular farm box grows with even more fresh goodies included

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
21st May 2020 4:00 PM
HANDMADE pies from Lovett at Kalbar and coffee from the Tamborine Mountain Coffee Plantation are just a few of the goodies which Ipswich foodies can order in the next Scenic Rim Farm Box.

The farm shop will be taking orders from 3pm Friday, but you have to be quick, as orders have been selling out quickly the past few weeks.

All the fresh produce, meat, homemade meals, beverages and more will then be packaged up and delivered straight to your doorstep between May 28-30.

Some new additions to the Scenic Rim Farm Boxes this week include:

  • Coffee from the Tamborine Mountain Coffee Plantation – grown, harvested and roasted on/in Tamborine Mountain’s unique microclimate.
  • Joyce’s Gold Heritage Poultry chickens, Pretty Produce (edible and dried flowers) and Lime Caviar.
  • Fresh button mushrooms from Canungra grower Truc Lam.
  • Lettuce, wombok and celery from Peak Crossing.
  • Lovett at Kalbar handmade pies – featuring The Butcher Co steak and mince, Kalfresh onions, Peak Veggie Patch tomatoes, salt and pepper. These pies sold out last week, so you will need to get in early.
  • Lindsay Yong Gee from Lovett at Kalbar with the handmade pies which will be included in the Scenic Rim Farm Boxes.
  • Sarabah Sparkling.
  • Tamborine Mountain Distillery liqueurs.
  • Luxurious Duck Creek Honey soap.
  • Smallgoods from Top of Town Butcher in Boonah.
  • Bread – Made to order: Kooroomba Lavender Farm sourdough bread – head chef Daniel Groneberg creates his restaurant-specialty house-made sourdough with Scenic Rim Brewery pumpkin beer. There’s also lavender tea; as well as Summer Land Camels’ three-day sourdough made with organic, stoneground flour, Scenic Rim volcanic spring water, camel whey and 100-year-old heirloom mother starter culture.

Log onto www.scenicrimfarmbox.com.au to order today.

Meat from the Butcher and Co Kalbar and Boonah will be available for foodies to purchase in the next order of Scenic Rim Farm Boxes.
