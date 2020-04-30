Poppy says thanks to our heroes

AT just 10 years old, Poppy McCoy is showing what it takes to stay positive and show gratitude to health workers across the region.

Poppy recently sent through a Hero-gram with Ipswich Hospital Foundation to say thanks to the Clinical and Support Staff at West Moreton Hospital and Health Service who are working hard keeping our community healthy and safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

With Ipswich Hospital Foundation's Health Hero-gram, they are publishing all messages of hope and support from the community to our Health Heroes on their website and with all the health staff across the whole West Moreton Region.

Poppy's heart-warming Hero-gram said, "Thank you to all of the health workers at Ipswich, including our Daddy. You are all superheroes. Xx"

Poppy decided to send the Hero-gram after seeing how hard her dad, Shane was working at Ipswich Hospital to help people through the COVID-19 crisis.

While her dad has been hard at work, Poppy has been staying positive at home with her two brothers, Rory (10) and Louie (4), and Mum, Amy.

The McCoy Family has been keeping busy with puzzles, bike rides and chalk paintings. Poppy's family has been using chalk paintings on their driveway to send uplifting messages to others too. The latest chalk message encouraged passers-by to "stay positive".

Poppy is urging others to "follow the guidelines and stay home". Her dad is working hard at Ipswich Hospital and missing out on things as a result. She says that we should stay home because other "doctors and nurses with families are doing a lot of work" and are missing their families too.

Poppy encourages others to send their own Health Hero-gram saying thanks to our Health Heroes at www.ihfoundation.org.au.

"The people helping need a lot of support because it's a tough time and we don't know how long it's going to go for, and we can help by encouraging them" she said.

You can say thanks to our healthcare workers by sending a Hero-gram at www.ihfoundation.org.au