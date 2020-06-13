Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A molotov cocktail was thrown at a police station.
A molotov cocktail was thrown at a police station.
Crime

Police station fire-bombed by molotov cocktail

by KASEY WILKINS
13th Jun 2020 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Launceston Police Station was hit by a molotov cocktail late Friday night, with officers saying it put lives at serious risk.

About 10.50pm, the weapon was thrown into the rear car park of the station.

No one was harmed as a result of the incident and the item self-extinguished a short time later, however the building sustained smoke and fire damage.

Tasmania Police is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or crimestopperstas.com.au.

Originally published as Police station attacked with molotov cocktail

crime fire bomb police

Just In

    Cop flashes white power symbol

    Cop flashes white power symbol
    • 13th Jun 2020 10:46 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tribute lights up the sky for local hero

        premium_icon Tribute lights up the sky for local hero

        News The community farewelled Two Butcher's Steve McMeniman with a bang last night as fireworks were set off in his honour.

        PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        premium_icon PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        Breaking Scott Morrison is updating Australians on the fight against COVID-19

        Blood bank says thank you

        premium_icon Blood bank says thank you

        News Ipswich resident recognised for huge blood donation milestone

        Vision for new 570-lot neighbourhood

        premium_icon Vision for new 570-lot neighbourhood

        Property Developer’s land deal set to deliver sprawling neighbourhood