Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Roma police are searching for the rider of a silver motorcycle, who evaded officers at high speed.
Roma police are searching for the rider of a silver motorcycle, who evaded officers at high speed.
News

Police search for motorbike hoon, who evaded at 120km/h

Jorja McDonnell
3rd May 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROMA police are appealing to the public for information, to try and find a motorcyclist who evaded officers at high speed.

At about 9.15pm on Friday, May 1, police were responding to a public complaint about hooning when they encountered the motorbike, and its rider dressed in orange high-visibility clothing, on Cottell St.

When they tried to intercept the vehicle, its rider turned on to Bowen St, and sped off at about 120km/h, evading police; officers did not pursue because of wet road conditions.

The motorcycle is believed to be a silver Suzuki SV1000, and police are calling on the public to help identify the rider.

Roma Road Policing Unit is searching for the rider of a silver Suzuki SV1000, who evaded police at high speed down a suburban street.
Roma Road Policing Unit is searching for the rider of a silver Suzuki SV1000, who evaded police at high speed down a suburban street.

Anyone with information about the identity of the motorcyclist is asked to contact Roma police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

evade police motorcyclists roma crime roma police

Just In

    Just In

      How to Lette loose

      How to Lette loose
      • 4th May 2020 8:30 AM

      Top Stories

        Learn valuable skills with online media workshops

        premium_icon Learn valuable skills with online media workshops

        News Online workshops for young aspiring media professionals available.

        How this seamstress is brightening the day for our health workers

        premium_icon How this seamstress is brightening the day for our health...

        News The former nurse wanted to help bring joy to nurses and GPs during the coronavirus...

        Keep a safe distance from essential workers

        premium_icon Keep a safe distance from essential workers

        News The push to maintain social distancing around essential workers

        50 things to do within 50kms of home

        premium_icon 50 things to do within 50kms of home

        Offbeat Find activities to do that meet the new restrictions