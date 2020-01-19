Menu
Police reveal cause of post office fire

Lachlan Mcivor
19th Jan 2020 6:00 PM
A FIRE that started in an Ipswich post office on the weekend is not being treated as suspicious by police.

Firefighters attended the scene of a fire in the Australia Post building in One Mile on Saturday about 6.20am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews observed a small amount of smoke issuing from the building on Old Toowoomba Rd.

The fire was extinguished at 6.45am.

"(Firefighters) forced entry into the building and sent a team internally to extinguish the fire," she said.

"They put a stop to it pretty quickly."

She could not say how much damage had been caused internally by the fire.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were not treating the fire as suspicious.

The spokeswoman said preliminary investigations indicated it was started by an electrical fault.

