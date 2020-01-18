Menu
Police, rangers are monitoring Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
18th Jan 2020 12:01 AM
ENVIRONMENT and Science Minister Leeanne Enoch has warned of covert operations being undertaken involving police and rangers from the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, targeting interactions between dingoes and humans.

"By working in partnership with the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation we are ensuring that visitors understand the cultural significance of the islands' dingoes," she said.

Ms Enoch said the traditional owners had cared for K'gari's land and sea country for countless generations.

"A new BAC community education ranger has been appointed and they have been actively involved in providing dingo safe messaging and education to visitors."

To help improve safety on K'gari, the department is expanding a fenced camping area in Cornwell's Break camping zone, with work scheduled to be completed in January.

"QPWS is in consultation with the BAC to identify other suitable fenced camping sites on the island," Ms Enoch said.

People are encouraged to report any negative dingo encounters to a QPWS ranger or to phone 07 4127 9150 or email dingo.ranger@des.qld.gov.au as soon as possible.

