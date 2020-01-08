Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NICE ONE: Blackwater Police Station's Constable Courtney Beaumont has been called the
NICE ONE: Blackwater Police Station's Constable Courtney Beaumont has been called the "next roping champ" after capturing a wandering calf on the weekend.
News

WATCH THE VIDEO: Cop shows off impressive roping skills

Kristen Booth
7th Jan 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 8th Jan 2020 12:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BLACKWATER police officer has been called the "next roping champ" after capturing a wandering calf on the weekend.

Constable Courtney Beaumont showed off her roping skills when Blackwater Police were called to relocate calves who were walking through backyards at Bluff on Sunday.

Blackwater Police posted the video of Constable Beaumont in action to the myPolice Blackwater Facebook page, where it has attracted more than 190 reactions, 45 comments and 22 shares so far.

"Is there a cooler cop in the state? We don't think so," the post said.

Viewers praised the efforts of Blackwater Police and were impressed with the skills of the officer.

Kayla Street: You go girl.

Bev Link: Well done Blackwater police.

Sharyn Latchford: Wow should be entering in the next rodeo.

Kate Hoskins-Trigger: Nice work. Next career, Jillaroo.

Sasha M Davis: Next roping champ!

John Aldridge: Nice roping.

Sharon Lee: Not her first rodeo I reckon.

blackwater police community constable courtney beaumont outback cop police officer regional towns roping skills
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Hoon's dangerous antics on highway

        premium_icon WATCH: Hoon's dangerous antics on highway

        Crime Police have condemned the actions of motorbike riders captured pulling dangerous tricks at high speed on Ipswich roads.

        Person found dead on suburban street deemed non-suspicious

        premium_icon Person found dead on suburban street deemed non-suspicious

        News Police have confirmed a non-suspicious death this morning.

        Ipswich nears top of list for in calls for animal cruelty

        premium_icon Ipswich nears top of list for in calls for animal cruelty

        News Hundreds of animal cruelty and neglect complaints were made against Ipswich pet...

        Long wait for justice: Nine charged in Ipswich’s horror year

        premium_icon Long wait for justice: Nine charged in Ipswich’s horror year

        News Seven people were allegedly murdered in the region in 2019, including six in the...