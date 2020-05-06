Police negotiate with ‘dangerous’ man in Blackbutt

BLACKBUTT DISTURBANCE: Police are currently on scene at a disturbance near Blackbutt. Picture: File

A MAN has been taken into custody by police after causing a disturbance in Blackbutt North.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the man surrendered himself to police just before 6pm, and is now assisting with enquiries.

No one was hurt during the incident.

EARLIER:

POLICE are currently on scene at a residence in Blackbutt North where there are reports of a man threatening police with several knives.

Officers are attempting to negotiate with the man, and neighbours are being warned to stay indoors for their own safety.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said calls were made to police at 3.55pm about a man destroying property at Gilliland Crescent, Blackbutt North.

Police are still attempting to negotiate with the man, according to the spokeswoman.

