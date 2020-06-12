Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
She is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, medium build and pink hair.
She is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, medium build and pink hair.
News

MISSING: Police need help to find Fraser Coast teen

Carlie Walker
by
12th Jun 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:09 AM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Maryborough.

The girl was last seen by family at a Maryborough house on June 7.

She has not contacted family since and police hold concerns for her safety.

Her exact whereabouts are unknown however she has connections with the Mount Isa area.

She is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, medium build and pink hair.

Police are appealing for the girl or anyone with further information to contact police.

More Stories

editors picks fcpolice maryborough missing
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Bank bloodbath as ASX plunges

      Bank bloodbath as ASX plunges
      • 12th Jun 2020 11:44 AM

      Top Stories

        Councillor’s fight to keep school zone on busy road

        premium_icon Councillor’s fight to keep school zone on busy road

        News If the zone is removed the speed limit will revert to 70kms per hour.

        Owner among three charged with arson over marina blaze

        premium_icon Owner among three charged with arson over marina blaze

        Crime Police charge three men for allegedly destroying five boats

        Historical home on show through video tour

        premium_icon Historical home on show through video tour

        News A video tour is providing people a sneak-peek inside one of Ipswich’s great...

        Works on track to upgrade station on Ipswich line

        premium_icon Works on track to upgrade station on Ipswich line

        News The project will deliver more than 250 construction jobs.