Police: Man killed after failing to tell his name

A WOMAN killed a former Gold Coast law student in Surfers Paradise this week after he refused to tell her his name, police will allege.

Murder accused Freedom Anderson allegedly spoke with Nicholas Braid before inflicting a 1cm length wound to his chest outside the Surfers Paradise Beachcomber Apartments on Tuesday night.

Police will allege an argument erupted between 20-year-old Anderson and Mr Braid, 35, just after 7pm because he wouldn't tell her his name.

Anderson allegedly said: "What is your name, why did you lie to me?". Braid replied: "I don't have to tell you my name".

Anderson is accused of pushing Mr Braid. He allegedly fell to the ground and was seen pulling down the neck of his shirt and bleeding from his chest.

Police will also allege that Anderson then fled towards the beach.

Paramedics worked on Mr Braid outside the Beachcomber on Hanlan St. He later died in Gold Coast University Hospital.

Anderson was charged with his murder on Wednesday night. She was arrested on Peninsular Drive, Surfers Paradise that afternoon.

The incident was allegedly captured on CCTV and reviewed by investigators. Police allege Anderson was wearing a black cap, shirt shorts and leggings with red sneakers.

Police last night confirmed a knife had been found and was being forensically tested to determine whether it was linked to Mr Braid's death.

Detectives are investigating whether a recent "wilful damage" incident, which included smashed windows, was linked to the death.

Police will allege Mr Braid went to the Beachcomber to speak to Anderson and a number of other people - with whom he had a loose association with - staying at the resort.

Police will allege they found clothing items, including distinctive red shoes that match those worn by a figure seen in CCTV, at the unit where Anderson was found.

She was taken to Southport Watchhouse late on Wednesday and questioned by detectives.

When she arrived at the station in the unmarked police vehicle she waved at waiting media while handcuffed and struck the window of the vehicle.

The matter was briefly mentioned in Southport Magistrates Court yesterday for the first time.

A brief was ordered and the matter was adjourned until June 23 for a committal mention.

Outside of court her solicitor, Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers said: "We're waiting for some additional material and we'll give consideration to applying for Supreme Court bail."

