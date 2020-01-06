Police issue warning after spate of thefts

Ipswich Police are reminding all residents and car owners to be vigilant with their security following recent vehicle thefts in the area. Between January 3, and January 6, six vehicles were reported to police as stolen, with four of the vehicles either left unlocked or with the keys in the ignition.

About 4pm on January 4, a vehicle parked in the driveway of a Cross Street, Goodna address was stolen after it was left running to recharge the battery.

About 1am on January 5, a vehicle was stolen from the breezeway of a West Ipswich service station after the owner left the keys in the ignition while paying for fuel.

About 9.30am on January 5, a vehicle left in a car park in Brassall was stolen after the keys were left in the ignition.

On this occasion, a man was seen entering the vehicle and driving off.

Sometime between January 2, and January 5, a vehicle was stolen from a private address in Mount Alford after the keys were left inside the vehicle.

These thefts were the result of opportunistic crime and to date, two vehicles have been recovered.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP2000027589, QP2000031051, QP2000033263, QP2000324210