Police are investigating a house fire at Goodna overnight.
Police investigate second house fire in Ipswich suburb

Paige Ashby
22nd Jan 2020 8:09 AM
Police are investigating the cause of a house fire at Goodna earlier this morning.

Emergency services were called to an Alice Street address just before 2am, to find a high set Queenslander well involved.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control and stop the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

The two women who were inside the house were not injured.

Police have declared a crime scene while investigations continue.

It's the second house fire in the suburb in two days.   

