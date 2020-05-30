Menu
Missing man Kane Matkovich, 40.
Police divers search river for missing man

by Isabella Magee
30th May 2020 10:33 AM
POLICE are searching for a 40-year-old Goodna man after he was reported missing yesterday.

Kane Matkovich was last seen at a Rissman St home on May 27 at 2am.

Property belonging to Mr Matkovich has been located around the Goodna boat ramp.

Police, police divers, SES and Water Police are now searching an area of the Brisbane River for the man today.

Mr Matkovich has a medical condition, leaving police concerned for his welfare.

He is described as caucasian, approximately 185cm tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

