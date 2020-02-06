Police discover ‘pen gun’, drugs and cash in vehicle search

A LOWOOD man has been charged with a number of offences following a dramatic vehicle search on the Gold Coast.

Officers from the Gold Coast Rapid Action Patrol (RAP) arrested two men this morning after allegedly discovering methamphetamines and a loaded firearm inside a vehicle at Worongary.

Shortly before 8am, officers performing proactive patrols intercepted a Holden Commodore sedan on Saraji Street for a traffic inquiry, however the driver pulled into the carport of a nearby property.

Police then searched the vehicle and allegedly located a firearm, ammunition, drugs and a quantity of money.

Police located a firearm, ammunition, drugs and a quantity of money during a vehicle search

A 29-year-old Lowood man has been charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possess relevant substance, possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence and possess utensils.

He is due at the Southport Magistrates Court on February 26.

A 37-year-old man from Worongary has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, authority to possess explosive and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property. He was refused bail and appeared in the Southport Magistrates Court where he was given bail to appear again on February 20.

Police located a firearm, ammunition, drugs and a quantity of money during a vehicle search

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.