Police crackdown on virus quarantine measures

Paige Ashby
2nd Apr 2020 3:46 PM
IPSWICH residents have been urged to follow health directives and instructions or risk copping a hefty infringement notice.

If a person does not comply with quarantine directions, penalties of up to $13,345 for individuals and $66,672.50 for corporations may apply.

Officers can also issue on the spot fines of $1334.50 for individuals and $6,672.50 for corporations which fail to abide by the health directions.

Acting Inspector Donna Stewart said a special taskforce receives information from Queensland Health which is then distributed to policing districts for officers to follow up.

“That information … that there is an individual or a family who have been given a quarantine notice … it outlines the period of time and where they are supposed to be,” she said.

“The police will actually attend those addresses and make sure they are at home and complying with that notice and reminding them of their obligations.

“We’ll talk with people, we’ll advise them of what they need to do to comply and we’ll give them an opportunity to comply.

“We’re really interested in policing this response with compassion, because we do understand that people’s livelihoods are being put out.”

Police are also responding to inquiries about businesses.

“Queensland Health will send us a job to go and check on that business and make sure that they’re aware of their obligations to either stop trading or to restrict as per the chief health officer’s direction,” Insp Stewart said.

Reports of directive breaches should be made to Queensland Health.

