Police on the scene of fatal motorcycle crash

Matthew Newton
by
2nd Feb 2020 4:45 PM | Updated: 5:17 PM
POLICE are on the scene of a fatal traffic crash near the Queensland/New South Wales border.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said a member of the public had phoned in and said they saw a motorcycle crash on Border Rd, near Spring Creek Rd, outside Killarney. 

"We've called the Forensic Crash Unit to come out to the scene," the spokeswoman said.

The call came into police at about 3.10pm this afternoon, with the caller saying they'd seen a motorbike come off the road, flip, and crash into a gully.

There are reports Border Rd has been reduced to one lane of traffic. 

