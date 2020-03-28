Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are appealing for witnesses of the fatal crash
Police are appealing for witnesses of the fatal crash John Gass
News

Police appeal to witnesses after fatal crash

Rhylea Millar
28th Mar 2020 6:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has tragically lost his life, after a traffic crash occurred near Bundaberg.

The 93-year-old man from Avenell Heights, was driving a red Ford Falcon at the time.

Police believe the elderly male driver was travelling along Palm Beach Rd, through Coonarr about 10am yesterday, when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.

Sadly, the man suffered significant injuries and passed away at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses of the fatal crash, anyone with dashcam footage or who may have been in the area at the time, to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing to investigate.

If you have any information, please contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP2000617485.

More Stories

Show More
bundaberg editors picks fatal crash
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        750,000 vote in Qld council elections today despite virus

        premium_icon 750,000 vote in Qld council elections today despite virus

        News MORE than a million people have voted early in Queensland's local governement elections which have been overshadowed by the threat of coronavirus.

        • 28th Mar 2020 6:52 PM
        • 1 trevorbird1
        Decade of My First Year photos available to buy

        premium_icon Decade of My First Year photos available to buy

        News Prep photos from 2010 to now still available to purchase

        Statewide wreckage with 20-plus crashes in 24 hours

        premium_icon Statewide wreckage with 20-plus crashes in 24 hours

        Politics Three women have been flown to hospital, two police officers hurt

        POLL PUNCH-UP: Virus fears behind fight

        premium_icon POLL PUNCH-UP: Virus fears behind fight

        Politics POLL PUNCH-UP: Virus fears behind Redbank Plains fight