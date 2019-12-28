Menu
Wild Oats XI took out third place line honours in the 75th Sydney to Hobart race. Image: Andrea Francolini
News

Podium finish for Wild Oats XI

Laura Thomas
28th Dec 2019 9:17 AM
It was a close finish, but homegrown hero Wild Oats XI crossed the line in third place at the 75th Sydney to Hobart race.

The nail-biting finish saw Wild Oats XI and Scallywag battle it out for third place over the last two nautical miles.

The supermaxi placed third behind Comanche and InfoTrack, with Comanche taking out line honours just after 7.30am and InfoTrack crossing the line 49 minutes later.

Wild Oats XI is recognised as the most successful yacht in the history of the Sydney to Hobart with nine line honours, two wins on corrected times and two record race times.

This will be Comache's third line honours after it controversially took out both line honours and the race record in 2017 after Wild Oats XI was penalised due to a port and starboard incident.

The Oatley family-owned vessel registered to the Hamilton Island Yacht Club encountered several problems in the lead-up to the event when its 45-metre carbon fibre mast fractured during a race on November 8.

Repairs were quickly orchestrated with parts imported from Europe, Asia and New Zealand to ensure the vessel was declared race-ready in time for the Boxing Day race.

