Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

PM's embarrassing island blunder

by Alle McMahon
9th Jan 2020 5:19 AM

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been left red-faced after telling residents on Kangaroo Island it was lucky no-one died in the region's devastating bushfires last week.

Two people lost their lives when fires ripped across the island on Friday, destroying more than 150000 hectares of land and the world-famous Southern Ocean Lodge.

Bush pilot Dick Lang and his youngest son Clayton, a leading plastic surgeon, died while trying to return to their family property, a statement from their family said.

But on his visit to the island with South Australian Premier Steven Marshall today, Mr Morrison was captured on video telling locals "thankfully we've had no loss of life".

"Two. We've lost two," one person then replied.

"Two. Yes two, that's quite right. I was thinking about firefighters firstly," Mr Morrison said.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister told ABC News the group had been discussing "firefighting efforts" at the time.

Meanwhile an emergency warning is in place for a fast-moving and uncontrolled bushfire near the Eyre Highway in Western Australia's southeast.

Emergency services have warned lives and homes are in danger after the blaze breached containment lines in several places on Wednesday evening.

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks kangaroo island pm scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why these barbers will be picking up the razors for free

        premium_icon Why these barbers will be picking up the razors for free

        News Karalee barbers to do their bit to help those affected by the devastating bushfires

        How you can help police solve crime just by driving

        premium_icon How you can help police solve crime just by driving

        News Submitting dashcam or other footage to police can help them solve crimes.

        Interest all over the nation for Lowood’s 'Onion Oracle’

        premium_icon Interest all over the nation for Lowood’s 'Onion Oracle’

        News Lowood’s ‘Onion Oracle’ is finding fame across the nation.

        Prison guards doused in mystery liquid while helping inmate

        premium_icon Prison guards doused in mystery liquid while helping inmate

        Crime Corrections staff treated for possible 'exposure to body fluids'.