Scott Morrison has announced a strict new travel ban on all non-residents coming to Australia.
Travel

PM announces travel ban on all non-residents

19th Mar 2020 4:09 PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a travel ban on all non-residents coming to Australia, to go into effect tomorrow night.

Anyone who is not a citizen, resident, or close family member of a citizen or resident will be denied entry into the country.

It comes after the Reserve Bank drastically slashed Australia's official interest rate to a new historic low in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia now has 637 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 307 in New South Wales, 150 in Victoria, 94 in Queensland, 37 in South Australia, 35 in Western Australia, 10 in Tasmania, three in the Australian Capital Territory and one in the Northern Territory.

Six people have died - one in Western Australia and five in New South Wales - and 43 have recovered.

coronavirus economy health politics travel ban

