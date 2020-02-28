Menu
Plea to help find missing Bundy girl

brittiny edwards
28th Feb 2020 12:45 PM | Updated: 5:17 PM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Bundaberg since Wednesday.

The girl was last seen getting into a blue Holden Commodore (below) with Queensland registration 796XQF at the BP service station on Ryan Street in Bundaberg North at 6.25pm on February 26.

 

She is described as caucasian, about 155cm tall with blonde hair and a slight build.

The girl was wearing a black singlet, white shorts and white shoes.

It is believed she is travelling with a 19-year-old man and may be in South East Queensland.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000407998

