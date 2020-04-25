Plastic recycling facility’s oversight in seeking council approval

An application has been lodged for a material change of use for a plastic recycling facility in Carole Park. Design by ISA Architects.

THE QT understands a plastic recycling facility has been operating in Carole Park, despite not having the appropriate approvals from council.

HPC Urban Design & Planning Pty Ltd (HPC Urban) have been engaged by Australia Sunlight Group Pty Ltd to prepare and lodge a development application seeking a Development Permit for Material Change of Use for Special Industry over 10-12 Argon Street, Carole Park QLD 4300.

“The proposed use of the site includes recycling high-density Polyethylene (HDPE), via a process of crushing, melting, extruding and cutting the recycled product into pellets,” the development application noted.

A spokesperson for Australia Sunlight Group Pty Ltd said they had been operational for a year.

Ipswich City Council confirmed “previous approvals were not for this purpose.”

The council was unable to comment further on the matter.

The application said the facility would operate 24 hours, Monday to Friday, and only eight hours on Saturdays.

No changes are proposed for the existing building on site, which exhibits a Gross Floor Area of 2,045m2 and includes ancillary office space, staff amenities and a lunchroom.

“As demonstrated by this application the use is compatible with surrounding uses and will not result in any adverse environmental or amenity effects for the nearest sensitive receivers.

“The site is located within an established industrial area, with all the necessary urban infrastructure available.”