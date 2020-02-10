Menu
Council News

Plans to expand aged care community scrapped

Lachlan Mcivor
10th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
PLANS to expand an Ipswich aged care community to add more than 70 new residential suites and new facilities have been scrapped, with "unprecedented change" to the sector credited for the u-turn.

Southern Cross Care Queensland withdrew its development application before Ipswich City Council to construct the two-storey building at St Mary's in Raceview after submitting it in November.

A new chapel, staff amenities, laundry, medical centre and outdoor recreation area were all planned as part of the expansion.

There are already 73 places for elderly residents at the site and 72 would have been added as part of the development.

An SCCQ spokesperson said the sector was facing "unprecedented change" as a result of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety.

"(The Royal Commission) released an interim report that proposes a new way forward," they said.

"This includes a new single entry point to reduce confusion for families and residents.

"The new proposed structure for aged care, home care, restorative care, re-enablement, respite, assistive technology, community engagement, nursing, allied health and accommodation will offer residents and families a much simpler way to access the services and housing they need.

"The report also indicated that the future of the funding model still requires further change and with no clear guidelines yet released on how new funding models might impact the industry, it is difficult to commit capital to any project."

SCCQ believes the model for developing retirement living and aged care communities will change quickly.

"(SCCQ) is taking a considered approach to meeting the needs of the community into the future, rather than committing to an outdated model," the spokesperson said.

"We are deeply committed to the community of Ipswich, and we will continue to work through the recommendations of the Royal Commission and our broader community stakeholders to ensure we develop products and services that serve the community of Ipswich."

