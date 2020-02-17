Plans in place to expand JBS Dinmore meat processing plant

Plans are in place to expand the JBS Dinmore meat processing plant.

PLANS are in place to expand the JBS Dinmore meat processing plant but no new jobs are expected to be created by one of the Ipswich region's biggest employers.

Saunders Havill Group has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council on behalf of JBS Australia.

JBS describes the processing plant as the largest beef plant in the southern hemisphere with more than 2000 people employed on the site.

The company is proposing to construct extensions to the existing main abattoir building to increase beef storage through new chiller space, as well as a new maintenance office and amenities buildings.

"The increased chiller capacity allows beef to be stored for longer in a chilled environment, this increases the quality of the product to market," the application notes.

"The new maintenance office and amenities building simply replaces the current buildings."

It is proposed to build three structures across three stages.

The first stage will create a new building attached to the south of the existing chillers room to increase the storage capacity of beef.

The second stage will demolish the existing chillers next to the boning room and construct a new chillers and marshalling building that will increase storage capacity.

Stage three of the proposed development will remove the current maintenance office and amenities buildings and replace them with new upgraded facilities.

The 99.6ha site, located across Lock Way and Westphalen Drive in Riverview, is bounded by the Bremer River to the north.