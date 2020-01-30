Plans for city community garden continues to grow

ICAN is looking to open a community garden on Keogh Street in West Ipswich. Project co-ordinator Deborah Farrell with ICAN president Mike McInnes and secretary Bev Cooper.

A COMMUNITY group has called for volunteers and feedback on an ambitious plan to transform a lot of land in West Ipswich into the city’s own community garden.

The Ipswich Community Alliance Network (ICAN) acquired the site on Keogh Street and has called upon business and members of the community to get involved.

Project co-ordinator Deborah Farrell said there were a number of benefits to come from a community garden structure.

“Whether it’s people on very low incomes or without food or housing security, people who are looking for employment, children or special needs children,” she said.

“The garden is the perfect kind of framework to get those people, not only involved, but then help them on the different challenges that they face.

“It’s somewhere residents of Ipswich could come on the weekends and learn how to grow veggies at home,” she said. “We could run through recycling workshops about how to use council facilities properly and other ways of becoming more environmentally aware.”

The network said it had seen how much of a need there was in the community for local fresh food.

The first phase of the project would encompass two one acre lots with future plans to revegetate a creek at the back of the site with natives to bring birds and animals back to the area.

Members of ICAN are looking for a fencing contactor and a maintenance crew to start with.

Anyone who would like to get involved can contact ICAN on 3608 4080. More information can be found on their Facebook page.