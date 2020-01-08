Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A plane on the way to Ukraine has crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff with 180 people on board.
A plane on the way to Ukraine has crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff with 180 people on board.
Breaking

Plane crashes in Iran with 180 passengers and crew

8th Jan 2020 2:08 PM

A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday near an airport in the capital, Tehran, state TV reported.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, the report said.

The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, it added, without elaborating.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

crash iran plane ukraine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Hoon's dangerous antics on highway

        premium_icon WATCH: Hoon's dangerous antics on highway

        Crime Police have condemned the actions of motorbike riders captured pulling dangerous tricks at high speed on Ipswich roads.

        Person found dead on suburban street deemed non-suspicious

        premium_icon Person found dead on suburban street deemed non-suspicious

        News Police have confirmed a non-suspicious death this morning.

        Ipswich nears top of list for in calls for animal cruelty

        premium_icon Ipswich nears top of list for in calls for animal cruelty

        News Hundreds of animal cruelty and neglect complaints were made against Ipswich pet...

        Long wait for justice: Nine charged in Ipswich’s horror year

        premium_icon Long wait for justice: Nine charged in Ipswich’s horror year

        News Seven people were allegedly murdered in the region in 2019, including six in the...