Plan to construct 16 townhouses proposed

A development application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council to construct 16 units in Augustine Heights.

A development application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council to construct 16 units in Augustine Heights.

A DEVELOPMENT application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council, which is seeking the approval to construct 16 units in a residential village.

Sandsky Developments is proposing to construct the units at The Haven residential village in Augustine Heights.

It is proposed to build 16 two-storey three bedroom townhouses.

Each unit will have a single garage downstairs living area with kitchen, three bedrooms upstairs and a laundry that can be accessed off the garage.

There will be a covered patio in the rear living area for outdoor entertainment.

It is proposed units half of the units will have side access and rubbish bins will be located within the units' fenced area.

The remaining units that do not have rear access will use two bin enclosures at the front of the site and at the rear adjoining a visitor carparking space.

The application notes all units will have private open space areas of at least 16 sqm.

There will also be communal open space provided with an area of about 149 sqm, or about five per cent of the site, which will incorporate a small pool and a barbecue area.

Each unit will have a single garage, with eight visitor spaces total.

"The slope of the land dictates that most of the units will be on a different level stepping down the hill with party wall forming the step through the building," the application notes.

"The buildings will address Hoist Court with a facade which includes patio and outdoor recreation area. There will be a pedestrian gate for each of the units addressing Hoist Court."