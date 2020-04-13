Pizza man puts family first

Josiah Alston is not currently looking for work, but was allowed to stop working temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic. PHOTO: Contributed

Josiah Alston is not currently looking for work, but was allowed to stop working temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic. PHOTO: Contributed

A YOUNG Hervey Bay man has put his family first and ­decided to quit his job at a takeaway outlet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Josiah Alston, 21, had worked on deliveries at Domino's Pizza in Torquay.

"I also performed a lot of other duties at the store when not out on the road," Mr ­Alston said.

He said that Domino's management had given him the opportunity to stop working.

"It was a really tough decision for me to make and I gave it a lot of thought, but I had to put my family first," he said.

Mr Alston lives at home with his parents and his bro­ther who has a compromised immune system.

"I didn't feel it was right for me to carry on working, ­especially in a job where I see so many different people every day" he said.

Mr Alston said it would have been a different story if he did not live with his parents and brother.

"Had I been living alone I would have maybe carried on working and kept in touch with my family over the phone," he said.

Mr Alston said he would like to learn a trade or enter the engineering field.