Hayden: Maxwell the x-factor Australia needs

Matthew Hayden says Glenn Maxwell is the X-factor that the Australian limited overs team needs right now.

Matthew Hayden says Glenn Maxwell is the X-factor that the Australian limited overs team needs right now.

While he feels for a snubbed Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Hayden says Glenn Maxwell is the X-factor that the Australian limited overs team needs right now.

Hayden admitted he was surprised Melbourne Stars run machine Stoinis had been overlooked for Australia's upcoming limited overs tour of South Africa after being named Big Bash League player of the tournament.

But the ex-Test opener not only claimed Maxwell was the right man to bolster Australia's middle order but also hoped selectors stuck by him.

Watch every single KFC BBL match LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO with FOX CRICKET's unmatched commentary line-up. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The big hitting all-rounder earned a recall to both Australia's ODI and Twenty20 squads for the South Africa trip after taking a mental health break in October.

"The problem of the one-day team is in the middle order," said Hayden after watching Australia's recent one-day series loss in India.

"They have someone like Steve Smith but they are missing that X-factor in the side ... (like) an Andrew Symonds who can just come in and nail an opposition in the back end of the game.

"That's where Maxwell is really important.

"X-factor was definitely something that was missing in India. Maxwell is that quality I am talking about.

"And I don't think you can penalise them when they don't have a good game - you need to pick and stick."

Hayden - who will feature in Saturday's star-studded BBL final curtain raising bushfire relief match in Sydney - still believed Stoinis had a future in Australia's limited overs side.

But only if he learned from his latest snub.

"It is always a surprise when a quality player has done particularly well in the BBL and misses out," Hayden said.

"But when you look back at your career it is the times you miss out when you learn the most.

"For Marcus, who I know is a really passionate cricketer, he will learn from this and he will get better.

"It is sending a clear message to keep doing what he is doing and you will get picked."