Too hot for Insta: World's hottest gran banned over photo

Gina Stewart, 49, dubbed the "World's Hottest Gran" has unleashed at Instagram after the social media platform banned some of her content.

The Queensland grandmother-of-one first shot to fame last year after posting a series of sexy bikini snaps.

Since then, the Maxim Hot 100 Model revealed she had been "shadow banned" for 10 months, losing followers after being restricted.

Gina Stewart, a Queensland model and grandmother-of-one, claims Instagram has blocked some of her content for 10 months. Picture: Instagram / Gina Stewart

"Yes my followers basically slowed right down after I was restricted and punished by Instagram in the form of shadow bans," Ms Stewart told news.com.au

"All my hashtags where disabled and my account was search banned so no one could find my account even after typing in my name.

"Over the last year on Instagram I have basically been restricted for 10 months. My images have been taken down at the rate of one per month this would automatically place me in another ban/account restriction."

In an Instagram post alongside a screenshot of a ban message, Ms Stewart wrote: "What's the world coming to when a glamorous post gets banned and then automatically registers me with another shadow ban.

"Was it because my hips are positioned suggestively Instagram? Or is it my facial expression Instagram?"

One of the images blocked on November 13 shows the model wrapping her body in a white sheet, exposing her leg and arm.

According to Instagram, it went against its "community guidelines", which can include nudity.

However, Ms Stewart said she was "confused" by the ban, insisting she is "covered completely".

This is the photo Ms Stewart says was most recently banned. Picture: Instagram / Gina Stewart

"Or is it just too suggestive having a sheet instead of clothes Instagram? I guess I have no freedom of self expression and have to comply with this new cultural norm being placed on each and every one of us in this highly censored political correct culture," she wrote in an Instagram post.

The 49-year-old Maxim US/AUS world finalist told news.com.au she felt her content was "glamorous" and showed no more than what you would see at the beach.

"I feel honestly that there is nothing that is ban worthy," Ms Stewart explained.

Instead, she feels like she is being "bullied" by a huge "Goliath corporation".

Ms Stewart’s .

"The upside is since being restricted on Instagram I have had a high demand for my banned photos, so I set up an OnlyFans account - the demand has been so great that I'm now in the top 2.6 per cent worldwide on OnlyFans."

"To all my beautiful fans I guess I'm now "The World's Most Instagram banned Celebrity'," Ms Stewart concluded.

INSTAGRAM EXPERIMENT

As an experiment, Ms Stewart switched her social media gender to male - and claims none of her pictures have since been taken down.

"I think the algorithm is flawed as it bans automatically without explanation," she said.

"Before, I wasn't showing up in the app's ratings and my account was restricted.

"But since changing my sex, funnily enough my page seems to be no longer restricted and my account is building again."

Ms Stewart claims she has now gained 10,000 new followers in just one month and hasn't had a single ban.

"I am amazed - just by having a virtual sex change my visibility has increased again," she said.

"It's as if the algorithm has left me alone - by identifying as male it meant the Instagram algorithms saw that and went go around me to the next woman.

"This unfortunately shows men are more accepted by Instagram."

Her fans were quick to come to her defence, saying they too don't understand why some of her images have been blocked.

"I've seen women in nothing but a bodysuit with little to the imagination and women who get away with wearing nip covers that look like nipples," one woman said. "Does not make sense that they can get away with that bs! But you're not allowed to wear a sheet fully covering everything?!"

"Instagram is way too overly sensitive. We can't even use hashtags anymore because we're 'shadowbanned'," added another.

News.com.au has contacted Instagram for comment.