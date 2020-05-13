Pharmacist inducted into hall of fame for decades of care

Following more than two decades ofservice to the pharmacy industry and his local community, Springfield AmcalPharmacist, Mr Bob Holland, has been inducted into the Amcal Hall of Fame. Picture: Cordell Richardson

A SPRINGFIELD pharmacist has been recognised for his dedication and commitment to the community after more than two decades at a local pharmacy.

Many people might recognise Bob Holland from Springfield Amcal Pharmacy.

He became a pharmacist 40 years ago and said it was a love of meeting and helping people that kept him in the job.

“Our Australian doctors are usually very time poor so we pharmacists help to fill the information gap so people are fully informed as to how to use their medications properly and all other things they can do to manage their health .We treat our customers as family and friends,” he said.

Mr Holland said he has witnessed the industry grow and change throughout the decades with advances in technology.

“However, the public still relies on pharmacies to be open long hours with a pharmacist always available to give help and advice.”

He said one of the proudest moments in his career was giving a customer some advice that ultimately could have saved his life.

“Many years ago, I intervened when I saw a man asking my staff for a “cold sore cream.” From a distance I did not like the look of this sore on his lip,” he said.

“After inspecting it closely and finding out he worked as a boilermaker with a high exposure to UV light, I asked him to see go see a Doctor immediately.

“He came back 6 weeks later with 150 stitches down his face and down to the base of his neck to thank me. He had been treated for a severe squamous cell cancer which has started from the UV damage to his lip and spread quickly down his neck.

“It taught me the lesson of always speaking up when things do not look right.”

Mr Holland has now been inducted into the Amcal Hall of Fame.

The prestigious award, only given to a few nationally, celebrates staff who go above and beyond their role and who have made a tangible difference to the communities they serve.

“I am very humbled by the award but am very thankful for the support of our staff for their passion and high standard of work giving health advice in the community,” Mr Holland said.

“After 40 years of pharmacy, it is time to stand aside and hand the reins over to a new generation of talented pharmacists and pharmacy assistants.”