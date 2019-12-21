PFAS levels at community gardens revealed

PRODUCE grown at community gardens at Riverview and Collingwood have been declared safe after samples were collected and tested for PFAS last month.

The West Moreton Health Public Health Unit collected samples of soil, produce and stormwater to test for PFAS levels at the Westfalen Community Garden.

Soil samples were taken from the community garden and both soil and water samples were taken from the holding dam and Six Mile Creek.

Crops grown onsite were also tested, including cassava root and leaves, tomatoes and lemons.

West Moreton Health Public Health Unit director Bruce Morton said PFAS was not found in the produce and levels in soil were below health-based guidelines.

“Results showed there is no known human health risk to consuming food grown on site – the produce is safe to eat,” he said.

“There are no health warnings in place for this area.

“The water used for gardening is stormwater run-off and brackish water from the Six Mile Creek – this is not used for drinking water or recreational use.

“However, PFAS levels in the water were also found to be below health-based guidelines for water quality.”

Staff from West Moreton Health Public Health Unit, Ipswich City Council, and the Department of Environment and Science met representatives of both Challenge Employment and Training and the Westfalen Community Garden Inc to provide information around these results.

It comes after the Department of Environment and Science issued an Environmental Evaluation notice to Cleanaway after PFAS was found at its landfill site at New Chum and subsequently Six Mile Creek.

More information on PFAS investigations in Queensland can be found here.