Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Petrol to fall below $1 per litre: NRMA

by Steven Deare
1st Apr 2020 12:04 PM

Motorists can expect fuel prices to fall below $1 per litre across the country in the next two to three weeks.

While some petrol stations have been offering ethanol fuel for less than 90 cents per litre, the NRMA expects the price of regular unleaded to drop to similar levels due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Adelaide, the price of regular unleaded has already dropped below the $1 mark and Perth is expected to follow this week.

Global oil prices are at the lowest level since December 2003, according to the NRMA.

Motorists are buying less fuel due to the pandemic, which has prompted travel restrictions and led to many Australians losing their jobs.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks fuel prices nrma oil prices pandemic petrol

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former MP speaks on new Ipswich City Council

        premium_icon Former MP speaks on new Ipswich City Council

        News “We have to respect the peoples choice on who they have elected”

        Arm injury ends in ambulance ride

        premium_icon Arm injury ends in ambulance ride

        News Man injured at home and taken to hospital

        IN COURT: Full names of 125 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 125 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        We want you for the Care Army

        We want you for the Care Army

        Community How you can help protect health of one million seniors at risk