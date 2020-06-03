‘Petrol thrown’ before massive blaze at Coast marina

POLICE suspect arson is the cause of a massive fire that destroyed several boats at Hope Island Marina last night.

Witnesses claim two people were seen throwing petrol onto one of the boats before it was engulfed in flames at about 11.15pm.

The incident happened at Hope Island Marina at about 11.15pm last night.

The fire quickly spread to neighbouring boats, with at least three believed to have been completely destroyed.

Multiple fire trucks attended the scene.

No one was injured in the fire.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident, asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 10.30pm and 11.30pm to come forward.

