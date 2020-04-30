Petrol price hike expected in Ipswich

After a period of low fuel prices unseen since the 90s it seems petrol bowsers have decided to slowly increase their prices again.

More sites have hiked their prices in Brisbane overnight, with Ipswich predicted to experience a price hike the next coming days.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said it was a disappointing trend considering the low price for oil.

“It’s disappointing for motorists that fuel prices are on the rise again, especially when we know oil prices are still low,” she said.

“While this hike isn’t as high as some we’ve seen in recent times, this new price still returns an indicative retail margin of 35.6 cents per litre.

“Those who are going to travel by car over the long weekend should buy now and aim to pay no more 90 cents per litre.

“Make sure you’re jumping on the apps and websites available, like RACQ’s Fair Fuel Finder, to locate the best price in your area.”

Most fuel prices across Ipswich remain under 90 cents per litre.

Read more stories by Samtui Selave