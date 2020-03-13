Peter Dutton tests positive to coronavirus

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has become the first Australian politician to test positive for the coronavirus.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has become the first Australian politician to test positive for the coronavirus.

The senior Cabinet Minister is currently in hospital, following protocols, having recently returned from the United States.

The former Health Minister released a statement this evening to confirm he had tested positive to Covid-19.

"This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat," Mr Dutton said.

"I immediately contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested for COVID-19.

"I was advised by Queensland Health this afternoon that the test had returned positive.

"It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice."

Mr Dutton said he felt fine and would provide an update in due course.

There will be questions who Mr Dutton with, as he is part of the National Security Committee which includes other senior Ministers and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

It has implications for whether any members the nation's Cabinet will have to self-isolate.