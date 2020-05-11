Pete Evans’ bizarre COVID posts
Controversial celebrity chef Pete Evans has shared a number of bizarre Instagram posts about the coronavirus and the mainstream media.
Fresh from 'parting ways' with Channel 7 on Friday, bringing an end to his 10-year run as a judge on My Kitchen Rules, for which he bagged $800,000 a year, the Paleo fanatic waded in to some bizarre social media territory.
Several posts appeared on his profile over the weekend and today, mixed among pictures of food.
In one, Evans shared a meme of US President Donald Trump alongside a lengthy caption attacking the mainstream media and urging his fans to look at the world "through a different lens".
"This is a very exciting time in human history and we can all manifest our own reality, or we can hand that over to others with their own agendas or conflicts of interests," part of it read.
"Do you trust the 'experts'? What is #obamagate?"
Evans also shared an image of a chart purporting to show the financial links between the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation - the public health-focused charity funded by the Microsoft founder and his wife - and various health and research bodies, as well as pharmaceutical companies.
"If you thought multinational food ties to health authorities was interesting, this could be a whole other level," Evans wrote.
The Gates family is a popular target for anti-vaccination voices.
Another post was a screenshot of a news item about Dr Anthony Fauci, the head of America's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, entering quarantine after coming into contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for COVID-19.
Evans wrote: "Is the swamp getting drained? Are your eyes wide shut or open. Look who else has put themselves in quarantine."
He also shared a screenshot of a news story featuring New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard, who urged people to avoid kissing their mums on Mother's Day.
"Can someone make sense of this for me please? At what age does a human being become dangerous and unsafe?" Evans wrote.
Evans is no stranger to making curious comments on social media.
His most recent controversy involved selling a lamp that he claimed could treat coronavirus, for which the Therapeutic Goods Administration slapped with him a hefty fine.
In the past, the cook has also implied that sunscreen is toxic, calcium products can strip calcium from the bones, staring at the sun is good for you and his Paleo diet can treat a range of health conditions.
He was a judge on MKR from 2010.