Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fire truck, firetruck, file image
Fire truck, firetruck, file image
Offbeat

Pet dog to blame for house fire

by CHANEL KINNIBURGH
6th Mar 2020 3:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE top floor of a Mangalore house has been destroyed after a pet dog knocked over a burning candle.

Crews from Bagdad, Brighton and Bridgewater attended the blaze on Mountford Drive just before 1pm today.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire on the top floor of the two-storey house.

Tasmania Fire Service said an investigation found the estimated damage to be between $60,000 and $80,000.

"A pet dog has accidentally knocked over a candle that was alight causing a fire," the statement read.

"The owners were at home at the time of the fire, however this is a timely reminder to ensure that lit candles are not left unattended."

More Stories

Show More
dogs house fire offbeat news pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 111 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 111 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        How you can give a sick child a bright future

        premium_icon How you can give a sick child a bright future

        News 'We want a better future and better treatment for Haven'

        Stepfather filmed vile attacks on girls

        premium_icon Stepfather filmed vile attacks on girls

        Crime 'A child's development is fragile'

        DIVISION 4: How candidates plan to engage with residents

        premium_icon DIVISION 4: How candidates plan to engage with residents

        News Candidates were asked how they would make themselves accessible.