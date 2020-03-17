Perfection on a plate: Jake and Elle’s record-breaking win

JAKE and Elle Harrison are one step closer to culinary redemption on My Kitchen Rules.

The Minyama-raised siblings set a new record on the reality cooking show last night(SUBS Tuesday March 17) for the highest instant restaurant score in MKR's 11 years.

The returning favourites, who were runners up in 2013, now have a guaranteed spot in Tuesday's grand final after scoring 98 out of 100 points for their three-course meal.

Pete Evans said their entree was the best salad he's ever had in the competition, while Colin Fassnidge said their main course was a perfect dish cooked with love. Even their fellow teams gave them a standing ovation for their efforts.

Jake puts it down to their relaxed approach to the semi-final round.

Coast-raised siblings Jake and Elle Harrison were cool, calm and collected in the kitchen for their semi-final cook. Channel 7

"We said to ourselves let's just have fun and enjoy ourselves in the kitchen like we would at home. We forgot about the cameras and the competition and the producers and the clock and said let's just make it yummy," he told the Daily.

"We enjoyed ourselves that day. There was only one major hiccup - some burnt some breadcrumbs, which is nothing dramatic - and evetrytghing else went swimmingly.

"In our semi-final cook in season four we were a bit burnt out, so we treated it more like a marathon than a sprint this time."

But the victory is bittersweet with the closure of their Eat Street restaurant Jake & Elle's Kitchen.

Jake and Elle Harrison at their Eat Street stall. Photo: Attila Csaszar/AAP

The entire Brisbane dining precinct has been closed until further notice because of the federal government's coronavirus mass gatherings ban.

"It's really hitting home for us at the moment and it's taking an emotional toll," Jake said.

"It's so open-ended for all the casual workers. I'm happy Australia is taking measures to contain it, but it comes at a great cost.

"On a happier note, we've had the nicest support online from everyone … people have been so lovely. Queenslanders are pretty good with that type of thing."

Their near-perfect score means Peregian Beach local Kaylene McNee and her sister Kerry Hall are out of the competition with just one team, Mark and Lauren, left to cook in the finals instant restaurant round.

My Kitchen Rules: The Rivals continues Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on Seven.

Jake and Elle's menu:

Entrée: Cured Salmon with Radicchio and Pecans

Main: Porchetta with Cavolo Nero

Dessert: Tiramisu

Score: 98/100