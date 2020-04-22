Perfect time to prepare for fire season

The RFS says now is the perfect time to prepare for bushfire season.

RESIDENTS are being urged to spend the extra time at home to prepare for bushfire season.

Rural Fire Service regional manager Alan Gillespie said Ipswich residents should do their part to prepare the community for the season ahead.

"Bushfire season will be upon us before we know it so it's important we act now," Mr Gillespie said.

"There are many simple ways to ensure your property is in order - regularly mow your lawn, trim low hanging branches, clean gutters and remove any flammable material from around your house.

"There are also extra measures rural landowners can undertake, including creating and maintaining firebreaks, ensuring your own firefighting equipment is in working order and conducting hazard reduction burns."

Mr Gillespie said residents are responsible for managing the fuel loads on their properties, so for some, conducting hazard reduction burns was essential.

"If the burn exceeds two meters squared in size, you must obtain a Permit to Light Fire" he said.

"Permits are free, easy to apply for and are important to ensure your burn is conducted safely.

"Permits are issued by a local fire warden who is knowledgeable about local requirements, current weather conditions and how to manage fuel loads safely.

"It is essential the RFS is aware of your planned burn to ensure crews aren't responding to a controlled burn as if it's an emergency.

"Hefty fines may apply so it's important residents meet all conditions of the permit, including notifications specified in the permit."

A backyard fire smaller than two metres squared does not require a permit but must be conducted safely.

Those planning a hazard reduction burn should also speak to council to ensure they are not breaching smoke nuisance by-laws.

If you have any questions about burning or need advice on other ways to reduce property hazards, your local fire warden is available to help.

For more information on how to prepare your property, obtain a Permit to Light Fire or find your local fire warden, visit www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.