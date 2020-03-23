Menu
Labor Senator Penny Wong.
Penny Wong in isolation after 'feeling unwell'

by Staff Writers
23rd Mar 2020 9:55 AM
Labor Senator Penny Wong has announced she is self-isolating in Canberra after waking up this morning "feeling unwell".

In a statement issued this morning, Senator Wong said: "This morning I woke feeling unwell. Consistent with advice to all Australians, and recognising that my Parliamentary colleagues will return to their home states and communities, as a responsible precaution I will self-isolate, pending medical advice. As a result I will not be attending Senate today."

Federal parliament is meeting to deal with legislation governing the economic response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as fallen film mogul Harvey Weinstein has reportedly been put into isolation in prison after testing positive for the coronavirus.

An upstate New York newspaper quoted unnamed officials confirming the diagnosis of Weinstein and two other prisoners.

Weinstein's spokesperson told The Daily Beast "our team … has not heard anything like that yet".

There have been a number of COVID-19 diagnoses in New York's jails.

The Niagara Gazette quoted Mike Powers, the head of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association saying: "There is no better breeding ground for this virus than a closed environment such as a correctional facility."

Weinstein, 68, was this month sentenced to 23 years prison for rape and sexual assault.

He has alternated between spending time in Rikers Island jail and a Manhattan Hospital, where he was being treated for chest pains and other ailments.

CNHI newspapers reported that Weinstein had been isolated in the Wende Correctional Facility, in the west of New York State.

