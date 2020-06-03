A successful trial of five pelican perches along the Bribie Island Bridge has prompted the State Government to install eight more.

Dozens of pelicans used to be free to perch on any light post on the bridge linking Bribie Island with the main land.

Last year the State Government installed new LED lights along the bridge and metal bars to prevent pelicans from roosting on them.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman, said at the time that pelican waste dropping onto the lights caused the lights to fail - leading to higher costs and lane closures during maintenance.

The community was outraged - they even held a protest.

Following this the State Government agreed to install five perches along the bridge.

Bribie Bridge pelican protest April 27, 2019

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said eight additional pelican roosts would be installed.

"Last year, after we installed the first five platforms, residents asked me to monitor how the perches were going, and if possible to install more," Mr Bailey said.

"I'm pleased to announce that is exactly what we are doing.

"Crews will now install more platforms so residents and visitors can continue to enjoy the pelicans' iconic presence as they drive along the bridge.

"It's great that we've been able to build on a solution that means the birds can continue to roost on the bridge, while retaining the energy efficient LED lights that are providing better lighting and reducing operational costs."

The new perch platforms will be installed next month, weather permitting.

Originally published as Pelicans welcomed back to iconic bridge