Unions says the public service pay rise freeze is punishing staff during a time when they are 'making huge personal sacrifices to keep the rest of us safe'.
Politics

Pay freeze ‘kick in teeth’ for public servants, says union

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
9th May 2020 8:48 AM
THE AWU is continuing to slam the public servant pay rise freeze, claiming while it welcomes 2019-20 deals going ahead it is a "still a kick in the teeth" for frontline workers.

Queensland secretary Steve Baker told The Courier-Mail frontline staff could not understand why "they're being punished at a time when they're making huge personal sacrifices to keep the rest of us safe".

AWU Queensland secretary Steve Baker says public servants deserve pay rises. Picture: Mike Batterham
"With the police and teachers' unions joining the AWU and saying this just isn't good enough, it's time for the Government to start listening to the workers they're supposed to be representing," he said.

"If the Government actually gives a stuff about the workers battling COVID-19, they'll drop this unnecessary, unjustified wage freeze and commit to paying frontline staff exactly what they're owed."

A State Government spokesman said: "The Morrison Government has a six-month freeze. The Palaszczuk Government will implement a 12-month freeze."

The Courier-Mail this week revealed the Government would enforce the freeze from July 1 rather than from the date of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's April 2 decree.

Originally published as Pay freeze 'kick in teeth' for public servants 'making huge sacrifices'

employment pay freeze public service

