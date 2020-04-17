Pavement artwork wonder

Many parents have found it hard to keep their kids entertained during this Term 1 school holiday.

As a way to keep spirits high and kids entertained some parents have taken to chalk drawing with their kids to help pass the time and spread positivity.

Britany Sawtell decided to chalk draw with her seven-year-old daughter, Annaliah, when it became clear that Annaliah wouldn’t be seeing any of her friends this school holidays.

“The biggest thing is Annaliah not being able to see her friends and not being able to go anywhere,” she said.

“Annaliah and I were influenced to chalk draw after seeing everyone on group pages on Facebook do it.

“It is a bit of fun for the kids to display their drawings and also to chalk draw on pavement and driveways.

“Everyone is doing it and we thought we would get on board and do it too and help make people happy.”

Social media has been flooded with pictures of kids chalk drawing messages of hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Sawtell and her daughter have even invited people in their neighbourhood via Facebook to check out their chalk drawings and have found ways to still facilitate play dates while maintaining social distancing.

“A little girl up the road came down with her mother the other morning to check out our chalk drawings,” she said.

“What I didn’t notice until later in the day is that she had also added to the chalk drawing beside ours which was really nice, and she drew a little message to us.”

Mrs Sawtell said that the only downside to chalk drawing was the availability of chalk.

“It’s been hard to find chalk and we’ve only just found some chalk and it’s pretty much sold out everywhere,” she said.

“That’s the biggest thing is because it is so popular it is hard to come by but our neighbours have let us chalk draw all over their drive ways and on the street which is really nice.”

